“Regret Tattoos” by John Richard Smith

John Richard Smith

REGRET TATTOOS

The tattoo artist said

everyone with multiple tattoos

has at least one regret tattoo,

slip a thumb in a belt loop,

yank down their jeans a bit,

and voilà ! an infinity sign

their best friend inked in

with a safety pin weeks before

they stopped speaking

or a murky scorpion

submerged below the surface

of their hip where the sleaziest

tattoo parlor on the planet

stumbled into the drunkest

night of their life.

If there isn’t a blurry rose

behind an ear or a small,

fuzzy heart on a tit

that looks like a bloody tick,

then a jagged butterfly

or crooked spider

made from someone’s initials

stands corrected

on a shoulder.

Skin sags over time,

the pirate skull’s jaw drops—

not so badass anymore—

and sooner or later,

even the best quotes

wear thin like tires,

and translating

the ones in Latin

becomes wearisome

and anticlimactic.

Then the regrets

wear out as well,

until all tattoos

are simply stops

the person has made

along their way,

and their body

no more than the package

handled, tracked,

and postmarked

before being delivered to them

where they are

when they already own

what’s inside.

—from Rattle #78, Winter 2022

__________

John Richard Smith: “My daughter, Tara, was talking with her younger sister, Sam, one night about their tattoos, bad tattoos, tattoos friends wish they didn’t have—regret tattoos, Tara called them. Sam asked Tara if she had any regret tattoos. Tara shrieked, ‘All of them!’ Then laughed and said, ‘And none of them.’ The next morning, I wrote this poem.”

