December 3, 2020

Tom C. Hunley

I NEVER PUSHED MY DAUGHTER

in a stroller through the park.

I never got lost in a trance

as the trees seemed to listen as she

tried out sounds in hopes

of inventing words

for the warm feeling

of a full belly, a pink blanket

and for the first time

a song rocking her

to sleep. Instead I read

an online profile that said

she loved pets and purple

and singing and acting and

had hurts that I would have

to enter, scars like ravenous

mouths I couldn’t escape

if I got close to her like

entering a haunted house

with ghosts in it who

don’t mind being dead but

want me to feel what they felt.

I never held her on my shoulders

up to the monkey bars

giggling, faux afraid of falling.

No, I got her after fire

got her, burned everything

she knew. I could see it

in her eyes. I felt like paper,

like if I touched her it would

torch me, but I told her

this would go away and come back

like traces of lightning bugs

growing fainter and more distant.

I watched Instant Family with her

over and over but only after

she had lived through scenes

she wasn’t old enough

to see in movies.

I never tossed her

into the air, laughing,

sure I’d catch her

and if we played tag

a rolling boulder was it

and it wanted to flatten us

and if we played

hide-and-go-seek

we each hid in the darkness

inside of ourselves, neither

of us sure we’d ever

find our way out.

—from Adjusting to the Lights

2020 Rattle Chapbook Prize Winner

Tom C. Hunley: “I started writing poetry at age eighteen after reading ‘In the Desert’ by Stephen Crane. I have now devoted more than 30 years to a study of the delicious bitterness of my heart.” (web)