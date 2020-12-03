December 3, 2020

I NEVER PUSHED MY DAUGHTER
in a stroller through the park.
I never got lost in a trance
as the trees seemed to listen as she
tried out sounds in hopes
of inventing words
for the warm feeling
of a full belly, a pink blanket
and for the first time
a song rocking her
to sleep. Instead I read
an online profile that said
she loved pets and purple
and singing and acting and
had hurts that I would have
to enter, scars like ravenous
mouths I couldn’t escape
if I got close to her like
entering a haunted house
with ghosts in it who
don’t mind being dead but
want me to feel what they felt.
I never held her on my shoulders
up to the monkey bars
giggling, faux afraid of falling.
No, I got her after fire
got her, burned everything
she knew. I could see it
in her eyes. I felt like paper,
like if I touched her it would
torch me, but I told her
this would go away and come back
like traces of lightning bugs
growing fainter and more distant.
I watched Instant Family with her
over and over but only after
she had lived through scenes
she wasn’t old enough
to see in movies.
I never tossed her
into the air, laughing,
sure I’d catch her
and if we played tag
a rolling boulder was it
and it wanted to flatten us
and if we played
hide-and-go-seek
we each hid in the darkness
inside of ourselves, neither
of us sure we’d ever
find our way out.
—from Adjusting to the Lights
2020 Rattle Chapbook Prize Winner
Tom C. Hunley: “I started writing poetry at age eighteen after reading ‘In the Desert’ by Stephen Crane. I have now devoted more than 30 years to a study of the delicious bitterness of my heart.” (web)