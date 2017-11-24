November 24, 2017

Kamal E. Kimball

I HEAR AMERICA RUSTING

All the fluorescent lights tonight

try to buff the dark to a shine

in the rec centers

and the laundromats and the beer glints

in the glasses, the cans. Sloshing

waves of amber. There’s a slow

sort of hunger as we watch the cars

grunt by, those gleaming dumb machines

are foreign and we want

to go home. The entire night

is chalked with the evidence of us.

We pass the crime scene

where workers mill around, faces

tight and shiny with tragedy.

Some start marching,

thrust their signs at nightsticks

as flagpoles corrode in their hands.

The bone whites

cell reds, the blues. Their eyes flint

into the wind that scratches off

our oxide smokestacks,

our scraped-out mountains, hollowed

wombs, our streets in Detroit

in Ferguson Youngstown

Baltimore Philly Cincinnati Gary

Dayton and Flint. The crumbling

is quickening

here where it used to boom.

Paint flakes off the brittle

black factory doors.

—from Rattle #57, Summer 2017

Tribute to Rust Belt Poets

Kamal E. Kimball: “I’ve lived most of my life in the Rust Belt, and have always been struck by its contradictions. It’s America’s breadbasket, overflowing with wheat, corn, and soybeans in the summer. I grew up in Michigan, where we spent long, refreshing afternoons on the beaches of the state’s many lakes. Yet the Rust Belt is also scarred with burned-out factories and dotted with towns that opiates and meth have ravaged. There is a looming sense of frustration, an anger at the past and for the future. This tension permeates my writing, which is at once abundant with musicality and haunted by a sense of something missing.” (website)