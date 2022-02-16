February 16, 2022

Leticia Priebe Rocha

I HATE IKEA

Maybe because my mom and I always fight

over the indecipherable instructions and missing screws, the

hammers meeting fingers that give way to fuck-shit-fuck

God-it-would-be-so-much-easier-if-there-was-a-man-in-the-house .

Maybe it’s the fact that IKEA uses 1% of the world’s lumber,

exploits laborers in the global south, was founded by a Nazi,

and the sheer impossibility of living ethically—living at all—under

capitalist imperialism threatens to drown me every second.

Maybe it’s the memory of our first big furniture shopping trip,

or, more accurately, its disruption. We could finally afford

a couch, dressers, and bed frames after two years in this country,

the four of us happily stuffed inside our paint-chipped

2000 Toyota Camry, windows down in the sweltering Miami

heat because the AC never worked. The clashing yellow and blue

logo had just come into sight when the sound I heard in my

nightmares blasted behind us, the sickening woop-woop

of a police car. See, at the age of 10 I had memorized the date

my father’s license would expire, the seconds ticking down

to when the unspeakable would be possible. It was 4 months past

that date, and as an 11-year-old I faced my father’s imminent

deportation in the now-infinite distance between us and the IKEA

parking lot one stoplight ahead. Hiccupping sobs erupted in my chest,

eliciting panicked wails from my then-baby sister. My mother turned

to hold our hands, her own tears spilling over as she fearfully eyed

the two officers advancing with relish, slowly closing in

on their latest prey. My father remained stony-faced, lowered the front

windows and his head. License and registration please , said the one

next to my dad’s window. The other on my mother’s side frowned

into the spectacle of tears, barking out:

Why are you all crying?

Stop. Why are you crying?

Why do you keep crying?

Maybe it’s because we couldn’t

find the right colored dressers and

our couch was delivered 2 weeks later

with a gaping hole on the side.

—from Rattle #74, Winter 2021

Leticia Priebe Rocha: “My affinity with writing emerged as poetry became the only way I could truly untangle my experience as a highly politicized being in this country and move towards understanding the world. My greatest hope is that my work can help others fulfill the same impulse.” (web)

