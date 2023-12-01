“I Gotta Fat Ass” by Haley Winans

Haley Winans

I GOTTA FAT ASS

and I ain’t afraid to use it. My therapist

says trauma is stored in the hips

and I replied that’s why I have this overflowing dump

truck . I’ll hit a stray

parking-lot-abandoned grocery cart with my hip

into the metal corral cuz ya’ll don’t have the juicy gluts

to walk ten feet. I bless you with a smörgåsbord

when I strut by on the street. My mom packed this

delicacy in my puberty’s

lunchbox to make all the bitches jealous

of my non-tradable treats.

This three-Michelin-star feast.

She always asks if I’m in a movie

theater cuz I keep picking my seat. Not my fault

this monster ass always needs to eat like Michael Phelps

before a swim meet. Gordon Ramsey screamed

my beef wellington booty is raw as in undercooked

underloved underseared by the singe

of eyes the size of sauté pans. But I’d rather be sashimi

than well-done and sent back to the kitchen

of mediocre missionary fuckboys. Does it confuse you?

How I stick to my pythons and nude

nylons like superglue? I don’t need a hollow hand

puppet of a lover that gaslights like a candle

in a power outage. Yes my earthquake ass snaps

all the telephone poles and bridges like toothpicks. Yes I snuff

his chode of a flame with my gorilla

grip’s downpour. Yes I cause car crashes like Pokemon

Go when they hydroplane on this pussy

in search of a jiggly puff

to sing them to sleep. I’m done

being treated like chopped liver

when I’m wagyu beef, massaged by grief

and loves that leave me in the pasture of solitary relief.

Prompt: “Write a poem about something we love about ourselves.”

—from Rattle #81, Fall 2023

Tribute to Prompt Poems

__________

Haley Winans: “I love writing prompt poems because they pull you out of your familiar trajectories of composing poems and plop you into another headspace where it almost feels like an unpressured task or goal to achieve. Prompts grant you the off-putting space to create poems you don’t intrinsically think about producing. It’s a Russian roulette of prompt interpretation.” (web)

16 SHARES Facebook Twitter