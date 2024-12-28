“I Can’t Sleep So I’ll Tell You a Story” by Tom C. Hunley

Tom C. Hunley

I CAN’T SLEEP SO I’LL TELL YOU A STORY

Every cricket chirping sounds, to me,

like my son’s garage band must sound

to the neighbor who calls, twice a week,

and threatens to call the cops, but never does.

You can’t call the cops on crickets.

You can’t even call their parents.

I can hear a train in the distance.

In the distance, people are making

even more distance

between themselves and this place.

Years ago, when I was teaching poetry

at a prison, miles away

from the nearest bus stop,

I used to hitchhike right in front of the prison.

I was always surprised when anyone stopped.

I wondered if my thumb screamed

“not the thumb of an escaped convict!”

Once a blonde picked me up

on her way back from visiting her husband.

She was beautiful like a sunset, if a sunset

had been raised in a trailer park.

Her husband had burned down their house

with her in it, her and her mother.

Change of heart, he rushed back in

for her, but left his mother-in-law to the flames.

The blonde shrugged that he still excited her,

said he asked her to wear skirts with no panties

on visits. I don’t know what my face said,

but she flipped her skirt up, just for a second,

said “Now you believe me.” My face

said I was embarrassed, and she laughed.

I lie here thinking of all the places

people are going where I haven’t been,

thinking of the place where that prisoner had been,

a place where I gawked at the doorway,

but didn’t knock, and never mind the moon,

never mind the stars, I lie here

in the noisy darkness, thinking

of all the places it could take a person.

—from Rattle #26, Winter 2006

Tom C. Hunley: “When I was a teenager, I was captivated by Kevin J. O’Connor’s portrayal of a teenage beat poet in Peggy Sue Got Married. Shortly thereafter, I picked up Allen Ginsberg’s Empty Mirror and read ‘I am flesh and blood, but my mind is the focus of much lightning.’ I felt that way about myself. Every decision I’ve made since then has been impacted by my desire to hang onto that feeling.” (web)

