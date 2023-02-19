Shannan Mann

I ASK AI TO WRITE A POEM FOR MY LOVER

and it writes me a red flag. According to science,

love enters midlife crisis at 17 months. We are

at 11. Six more months, I tell him, until

the AI poem assembled from our woe-

and-woo world prophesizes our war.

But we’re having fun with this,

we’re piecing together a breadloaf

from crumbs like fire and flower.

Change flower, K says. We scroll

through a list of color and smell,

settle on lilies, cut and paste

them beside the lonely cursor.

He claims a poem is not just

the poem but the place it came

from too. I claim annoyance

with ether, with technology

selling water by the river.

And just as we want to scrape

together a sonnet, a power

cut obliterates the WiFi,

our screen goes black, the sonnet

of ones and zeroes yawns behind

the glass. We bite our lungs shut

in the prosthetic night, kiss like snow

on windshields. Our fingers flicker

against skin, trace a minefield

of muscle along spine. Clothes

crumble. Words linger like spiders

beneath the toilet bowl,

their bowstring legs attempting

to weave a world despite

all the shit. AI wouldn’t write

shit into a love poem, he says.

Wouldn’t feel the urge I do

to write you poems, fix you

dinner, speak to you differently

in bed than I do at the table.

Your words aren’t more yours

than in a poem. You do not own

language, but these birds

on a wire are yours alone.

—from Poets Respond

February 19, 2023

__________