July 9, 2020

Rayon Lennon

HOW TO DATE DURING THE PANDEMIC

Meet at a rapid

Result testing

Site. Wait for the verdict

In separate moaning

Cars in a blooming

Parking lot while smoothing

Out each other’s anxiety

Over the phone. If you’re both

Positive, hug her like she is

Your wife. If you are

Positive, and she’s not,

Cry and tell her

Not to worry. You have a super

Immune system even

Though diabetes loves

Your family. If you’re both

Negative, grin and hop out

Of the car. Don’t tear

Away your mask. You haven’t

Graced a barbershop

In months and your beard

Looks like an unruly

Jamaican hill. When she drags

Her mask off, you notice

She sports a hint

Of whisker. Her smile doesn’t

Shine like her bruised gold

Chain. You note her

Beyoncé figure. She’s rocking

A blinding red sun

Dress though it’s not sunny

Yet. Tell her red is

Your color. Instead of flowers,

Give her a bottle of hand

Sanitizer you made from

The gallon you have

At home. Drive

In separate

Cars to a seedy

Beach boardwalk.

Walk with the sun

As it dies on foul

Water. If she’s a nurse,

Don’t bring up

Death or your mom

In Canada who’s a nurse

And gets tested twice

A day. You know nurses

In Connecticut don’t

Get tested once

A month. Say something

Romantic, like, “Look

At those ducks on the water.

I’ve been coming here

For years and I’ve never

Seen them without each other.”

She will say, “That’s what

I’m dying for.” Say, “Me too.”

Watch the sky fail

To hang on to its colors.

She’ll ask you if you live

Alone and you’ll say yes

Even though you have

A 400-pound roommate who

Doesn’t leave his room

And seems to only want

To use the restroom when

You’re in it darkening

Your beard. Everything

She says now boils down

To whether you will come over

Or whether she can come

Over. It’s clear she hasn’t

Had sex in forever.

She tells you she hasn’t

Had sex in forever

While sliding her

Fist down her hip. It turns you

On but you remember

Someone saying the test

Is 85 percent accurate.

Birds sing or cry.

She takes your hand

As you move out on

A pier. You want to run.

You do not run. The water

Punches the shore.

She says life is even shorter

Now and we need

To do whatever we want

To do before the world

Crashes. She laughs

A laugh with fear

And the thrill of fear in it.

She says she’s not warm,

And puts her tropical arms

Around you. Also, she peels

Off your mask and puts

Her lips on you. You come

Alive, like someone’s

Blessing you

With CPR. Give in,

To something

More than death.

—from Poets Respond

July 9, 2020

__________

Rayon Lennon: “Coronavirus continues to destroy relationships, and make it nearly impossible to date this summer.” (web)