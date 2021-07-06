July 6, 2021

Rita Mae Reese

HOW MANY?

[A] biography is considered complete if it merely accounts for six or seven selves, whereas a person may have as many thousand … one on top of the other, as plates are piled on a waiter’s hand …

—Virginia Woolf

The women with me might as well be ghosts

and maybe me too

though we can order food in the diner

next to the table of 20-somethings

and their cacophonous lives

so loud we have to nearly shout

for each other and the waitress

—another sort of ghost, I suppose—

to hear. At our table, we are trying

to talk about the collapse of a condo

a thousand miles away and how the news

at first reported only one death

as if the building had been largely uninhabited

or as if its inhabitants could walk through walls,

let ceilings and the entire lives of neighbors

plummet straight through them.

The building that collapsed maybe (probably)

from neglect held over 150—the exact number

changes with each report.

The news travels at a speed

far more terrible than mercy;

every day, we fall further and further behind.

It is almost time to go,

and we may not talk about this again.

How many selves are we here at this table?

And who would like the check?

—from Poets Respond

July 6th, 2021

__________

Rita Mae Reese: “This poem is in response to the collapse of the condo in Florida, a sudden disaster that keeps unfolding slowly in front of us.” (web)





