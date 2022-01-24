January 24, 2022

Nancy Miller Gomez

HOW ARE WE DOING?

The man working window eleven

at the DMV wears his name around his neck

like a medal won in a war

he never signed up for. Even from here,

three people back, I can see

Frank is having a bad day.

He keeps tapping the same key, hoping

the computer will do something different.

Poor Frank tapping harder and harder,

pausing sometimes to stare owl-eyed

at a young woman waving her paperwork

as if she’s trying to reignite

a dying fire. Her pretty face has grown ugly

in her anger. She smacks the counter, demanding

to know the problem. Roused from a desk,

a grenade-shaped woman drifts over

to hover above Frank and watch him struggle.

She gives directions in a tight, managerial voice

(so unmusical you’d call it noise) while Frank

continues to tap and tap until finally,

she commandeers his keyboard, fixes the issue

and walks off, leaving the stamping

and stapling to Frank, who hustles

with a deference that hurts to watch. Meanwhile,

the man waiting in front of me has fallen

victim to time and huffed out of the building.

But Frank, I want to lean over the counter

into your small, personal space and straighten

your reading glasses that have gone askew.

Their broken frames hang cockeyed

off the thin bridge of your nose like pipe cleaners

in a preschool project. I want to batten down

that piece of your hair sticking up. Except

I’m still in a line that isn’t moving,

and I fear the office will close

before I’ve had a chance to tell you

how sorry I am that life has brought you here

to this place where all these people

unwind like a frayed rope

into the unhappy well of your work days.

But finally, it’s my turn, Frank,

to look you in the eyes and ask you

to process my papers. How hard is it, really,

to notice the way you bunch

one corner of your mouth

into a half-smile, or blink

at the mention of your name,

a name I have carried in my heart

for all of these twenty minutes.

So when you hand me back

my temporary license, along with a form

that asks, How are we doing?

I want to believe there is someone

watching over us to whom I can respond,

Please, we’re not doing well here.

We have so little

time for kindness. We are lonely

and hurting. The doors to the building

have been locked. The office is empty.

And night has just begun.

—from Rattle #74, Winter 2021

__________

Nancy Miller Gomez: “What happens when a poet walks into the DMV? There is no punch line. ‘How Are We Doing?’ reflects my ongoing effort to pay attention to the world and my longing to try and make it a more compassionate place.” (web)

