January 30, 2018

Ekphrastic Challenge, December 2017: Editor’s Choice

Image: “Cinderella Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” by Barbara Graff. “Here, She Said” was written by Chris Ransick for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, December 2017, and selected as the Editor’s Choice.

Chris Ransick

HERE, SHE SAID

It’s not what the light

lets you see, she said, it’s

this, and she pulled my face

underwater with a kiss.

Like amateurs, we covered

ourselves with earth, came up

the hill phosphorescent, as if

we’d hibernated, forgotten

our names. At the top

again we remembered them

and forgot only her shoes,

hallelujah may they glow

there forever above the pressed

turf, the illuminated trace

of pleasure turned to halo

round an embarrassed moon.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

December 2017, Editor’s Choice

Comment from the editor, Timothy Green: “It might have been the leading nature of the painting’s title, but most of the poems this month stuck to the fairy tale and extended the Cinderella story beyond ‘happy ever after.’ Chris Ransick, though, brought the image back down to earth, which also gave it a new emotional life. What really won me over, though, was the ‘hallelujah’ line, which appears unexpectedly with a feeling of genuine passion.”