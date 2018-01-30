January 30, 2018

Ekphrastic Challenge, December 2017: Editor’s Choice
Image: “Cinderella Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” by Barbara Graff. “Here, She Said” was written by Chris Ransick for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, December 2017, and selected as the Editor’s Choice.
HERE, SHE SAID
Comment from the editor, Timothy Green: “It might have been the leading nature of the painting’s title, but most of the poems this month stuck to the fairy tale and extended the Cinderella story beyond ‘happy ever after.’ Chris Ransick, though, brought the image back down to earth, which also gave it a new emotional life. What really won me over, though, was the ‘hallelujah’ line, which appears unexpectedly with a feeling of genuine passion.”