October 17, 2020

Harkiran (Kiran) Narula (age 15)

HARDEEP

papa has told me this story so many times.

he was young and in the bath, heard his mother

calling his name. there was a bird in the house, it flew

in through the window. he got out of the bath to catch it

with her. he told me how they caught it and let it go.

i like to imagine the room covered in feathers like pillow fights

in the movies. he tells me she was beautiful, and i believe it.

i believe it looking at her wedding picture on my nightstand

that i stole from papa’s room so long ago. i’ve always wondered

about the color of her skin and if her hair had hues of red

by her neck like mine does in the summer, but i’ve only seen

her in black and white. her name was hardeep, and i wonder

how she liked it. if she noticed how it rolls off the tongue

or if she knew it meant light. my parents stole the first three

letters for me, and it’s heavy on my shoulders

to carry her name. heavy like the water in the bathtub.

heavy like cars on the road, like the one that crashed into hers.

papa tells me how they were going to rockefeller

center to see the christmas lights. i picture a boy of five

who looks like my brother in the backseat. he says he saw

her head, dented. i don’t know where you go when you die,

but papa hopes she’s watching us. he’s felt her next to him,

he says he wishes she knew me. i tell him maybe she does.

years after she was gone, papa learned in english class

that when a bird flies into your house, it means something bad

will happen, it means someone will die. sometimes i wonder

if somehow and somewhere that long dead bird has feathers

that are still on the ground. still tainted by her fingertips.

not white like the feathers from pillow fights in the movies

but coated in dirt and mud and rainwater and maybe even

the scent of the lotion she used. when she caught that bird

and let it go, i wonder if following it ever entered her mind.

or if she thought about how you’re never supposed

to touch a bird. or maybe she didn’t think much about

it as much as we do. she’s never seen that memory broken

and dissected. for her, it was just a bird and her little boy.

running and laughter and floors wet from bathtub water.

opening up the window and letting him go.

—from 2020 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Harkiran (Kiran) Narula: “I like writing poetry because I learn more about myself in doing so; I uncover feelings and thoughts that only writing can bring me to realize. Writing is the only way to sort out everything in my mind. To me, poetry is honest, raw and very vulnerable. Writing poetry is one of the only times I can be completely myself.”