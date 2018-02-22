February 22, 2018

Ekphrastic Challenge, January 2018: Artist’s Choice

Image: “Muse” by Laura Christensen. “Half of Everything” was written by James Valvis for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, January 2018, and selected as the Artist’s Choice.

[download: PDF / JPG]

__________

James Valvis

HALF OF EVERYTHING

Half flooded by her advancing cancer,

my mother stands like a false Christ

who believes she can yet walk on water,

believes the pills she takes will be enough

to staunch the sea rising around her.

If she wears her finest dress and jabot,

if she keeps her hair combed and dry.

if she just stands still long enough,

hands folded, forever proper, civilized,

submerged table set for morning tea,

she can go on believing, as she has,

the world is only a fraction of what it is.

Already she’s turning back into the girl

who could not face my father’s alcoholism,

or her son’s sadness, or any deluge,

only clear skies and cumulus clouds.

If she ignores half of everything,

she thinks without ever thinking it,

her last half doesn’t need to go under

and she can find a way to fly home.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

January 2018, Artist’s Choice

[download audio]

__________

Comment from the artist, Laura Christensen: “Before reading this poem, I had considered how water could represent a subconscious (amongst other things), but I had not quite imagined a place where one might place parts of reality they want, or need to ignore. Reading this poem, I am touched by the mother’s futile struggle for control. In my art, I contemplate a similar, but more general concept of quality and grace in the face of entropy.”