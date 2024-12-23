“Great Caesar’s Ghost” by Erik Campbell

Erik Campbell

GREAT CAESAR’S GHOST

I was on my third drink in my mother’s basement

because it was Christmas and my father is dead

and took with him the plural possessive

of the basement and the house above it.

He was so tired before the end

that he spoke only in Freudian slips.

He painted houses and sighed a lot before

he died, and my older brother who is clever said

if you divided up his sighs you would have words

but all the words would be a synonym for “sigh.”

And when he died I remembered something

funny he said at a restaurant one night:

“I bet you Caesar would hate his salad.”

I remembered this and whenever I read

a menu, I think of Caesar, pissed

that the Greek salad is superior

even though they were punks. It happens

like this. A man becomes a salad joke,

becomes drop cloths in the basement draped

over an old bed frame. The drop cloths

become abstract paintings I can squint through

and finally sigh to, because a man can’t fail

a Rorschach test, even if he’s dead

drunk because it’s Christmas and cold.

—from Rattle #37, Summer 2012

___________

Erik Campbell: “I read and write poetry to remind myself that I have a soul that needs a periodic tune-up.” (web)

134 SHARES Facebook Twitter