August 30, 2018

Ekphrastic Challenge, July 2018: Editor’s Choice

Image: “What Once Was” by Bryan DeLae. “Grave of a Tourist Trap” was written by Hannah V. Norman for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, July 2018, and selected as the Editor’s Choice.

Hannah V. Norman

GRAVE OF A TOURIST TRAP

We visited the hotel

and it was a tombstone now.

We had stayed as

sunburnt sunglass laden

tourists when it was

beachside property,

and then it was swallowed by

the dunes and became a relic.

The tour guide made

up something about it

featuring a ballroom

and library—as if it was

a palace—but I laughed

because it had been a few decades

but I remembered the

ballroom had been

converted to storage and

single rooms. Things become

more glamorous when they

are relics, the palace the relic

of consumerism and sunburn,

the empty perfume relic of

her wilting like a flower, only

not so sweetly, the stack of papers

a relic of his devotion, the grey

half moons under his eyes and

the rivers bulging under his skin.

I think the manager still lives on the

top floor, and laughs to see us

trying to climb a wave of sand,

trying to convince ourselves that

the past was beautiful, simply

because it is

gone.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

July 2018, Editor’s Choice

Comment from the editor, Timothy Green: “Usually I’m drawn toward the more strange and surprising takes on an image—I like it when the poet finds some dimension of the artwork that I didn’t see myself. This wasn’t the case with ‘Grave of a Tourist Trap,’ which is a good representative of the consensus view: an apocalyptic future that can barely remember the past, extreme climate change expressed or implied. Several other poems even used the same trope of a group of tourists visiting the ruins. But Hannah V. Norman out-wrote them all, with vivid and precise details, an interesting turn in every indispensable line, and an ending that’s just so aphoristically true.”