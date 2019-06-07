June 7, 2019

Clayton Beach

GRACELAND

under graceland

the distant whine

of a dental drill

bloodhound stare

through sliding glass

freezing fog

a few leaves skitter

across the docks

now, conveyor belt sushi.

the illusion of limitless bounty

and so it is with happiness;

the fleeting leap

of a red

squirrel

or dangling chads—why you

always digging up old stuff?

the ancient struggle

against my own better angels

lunar halo

when lichen outpaces

erosion from acid rain

the marble steps

of the central library will eulogize

all abandoned wisdom

a single flame burning

in the collective unconsciousness

i can think

of several things more cruel

than lilacs, mud and springtime

staring balefully from the kitchen

like an empty paper towel roll

the simulacrum

of a phallus stretches up

to the pure Virginia sky

pa’s stars and bars stashed away

in the sourmash reliquary

just waiting for that

old time

tent revival

i renew my vows

of complacent acceptance

the wind shifts,

a scent of hope and fear

mixes with gardenia

a blister under the tongue

tastes of excess succor

for a danish

in denmark

is viennese bread;

hamlet rubs one out

to a bit of ludwig-van

and poets are made of fire.

or was it silk and chocolate mousse

with shards of glass?

there is virtue left yet

in not knowing one’s place

be it watergate

or waterloo

the slack tide yields to dawn

two fistfuls of mini-buddhas

and still no closer to sainthood

mary’s heart sinks

in the slow glissando

of masking tape

what odd joinery is this?

what shoddy craftsmanship!

the lake glisters

with fragments—

of moon of sun of star

a solemn marsh intones

the flatulence of will-o’-wisps

champagne tastes

best drunk straight from the bottle

among good friends

another year is born

seeming more weary than new …

the look in the eyes

of goya’s cronos

as every second tries to eat the next

serving leftover turkey

in the homeless shelter

a landscape of crystal

meth enjoyed

from the comfort of a frozen box

the taxman can’t take

what you never earned

double cherry blossoms

in profusion

around the federal bank

a child weeps gently

like a national guitar

—from Rattle #63, Spring 2019

__________

Clayton Beach: “Some psychological models describe consciousness as an extended metaphor for reality, using the substrate of language. If that is the case, then poetry is the crucible where human consciousness is expanded through alchemical manipulations of the word—for poetry is always expanding language through the deepening of metaphors and through the playful stretching of sense and meaning. I started writing poetry, like many, for emotional catharsis as a teen. Over the years I have found in poetry the delight of playing with the music of pure language and the joy of exploring both inner and outer worlds through the magic of metaphor. Haiku and the related forms—with their intense sense of interiority, focus on linguistic play, and deep connection between the perceiving self and the external universe—have been a central part of my poetic journey, and my engagement with Japanese language poetry is a constant inspiration.” (web)