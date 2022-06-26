“From the Women’s Restroom” by Kaitlyn Spees

Kaitlyn Spees

FROM THE WOMEN’S RESTROOM

The restroom in my workplace is like

women’s rooms everywhere.

The floor is thumbprint-sized tiles

in three distinct shades of gray arranged

in no discernable pattern. Just above

the sinks of course there’s one of those

ubiquitous and sanctimonious stickers

shaped like a bare blue foot,

reminding me that “Water is Life”

and thanking me for “Using Less,”

which invites, in my view, a discussion

about what “Using Less Life”

might possibly mean. This restroom

boasts two paper towel dispensers—

one, modern, breadbox-sized gray plastic,

wails over waste while it grants

each waving supplicant a short

sheet. The other, old-school metal,

offers its three-fold papers freely,

then gapes, emptily, at a long-defunct

tampon dispenser still asking, forlornly, for quarters.

Flyers taped just above eye-level

inside each stall’s gappy half-door

entertain their (quite captive)

audience with primary-colored

flowcharts and checklists about the Clery Act

and guidelines for mandatory reporting.

I read them idly each month on the days

when I bivouac to the bathroom repeatedly

to shiver and yawn and pass

blood clots which bloom in the toilet water.

They’re strange little rooms, right? Where we choose

courteously not to hear our colleagues’ business.

The flyers change with the times.

In 2016, for example, the signage sought

volunteers for a clinical trial to see whether

IUD insertion could be made less painful.

The response was, understandably,

less than enthusiastic: because—given a choice?

Who would want to be on the control arm

of that study? For months that hopeful flyer’s

sad, intact, phone-numbered fringe fluttered

in the slam of stall doors until the election,

after which those little slips of paper

vanished like hotcakes. I think I laughed

a single dull bark when I saw how shorn

the flyer had become. And here,

I think today, shivering, yawning, cramping,

is the fruition; about to bloom in blood.

—from Poets Respond

June 26, 2022

__________

Kaitlyn Spees: “I’m not sure this poem is finished yet, but tossing it out into the void this week feels like doing something, so here I am sending it in anyway.”

