“Flying Back to England That First Time” by Rose Lennard

Image: “Aerial II” by Scott Wiggerman. “Flying Back to England That First Time” was written by Rose Lennard for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, November 2023, and selected as the Artist’s Choice. (PDF / JPG)

__________

Rose Lennard

FLYING BACK TO ENGLAND THAT FIRST TIME

from above there was something so tender

about the detailed tapestry of roads

and homes and gardens, each one different

and loved and tended, and it was like

seeing inside a body, all the organs

large and small, each with their own

precious unique purpose

and each unknowable, complex

and essential; all existing in conjunction

with the other parts but separate

and distinct. England so stewarded

and ancient, patterned by all the lives

that shaped it once, now buried under stones;

and all the lives that make it their own

and so patiently mow lawns, wash cars,

bring groceries home, take kids to football

and lessons on piano. People going

to lovers’ trysts, hospital appointments,

working shifts, nodding to neighbours over gates.

As the light faded the roads were traced

with streetlights and headlight beams, and each

little ordered patch of earth outlined below

with trim hedge or fence, each house set

quietly back on its plot; and over the engines’ roar

I could almost hear the night-feathered blackbirds

on telegraph poles or high up

in the leafy crowns of apple trees,

spilling out their evening song.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

November 2023, Artist’s Choice

__________

Comment from the artist, Scott Wiggerman: “I created a series of six colored pencil drawings with the title ‘Aerial,’ imagining different landscapes as seen from the air. ‘Aerial II’ is the only one focused on what I picture as suburbia. ‘Flying Back’ also starts from the air, and through exquisite images develops the closer and closer telegraphing of what is below—from the ‘detailed tapestry of roads’ to the extended metaphor of the human body—‘all the organs / large and small’—to the mundane activities of the inhabitants of ‘each / little ordered patch of earth outlined below.’ And then the lovely closing: aural blackbirds as night arrives, ‘spilling out their evening song.’ I found this poem very close to my own sensibilities. I only wish I had written it!”

