“Flower for Eyes” by Anna Meister

Anna Meister (age 15)

FLOWER FOR EYES

i came across a garden

one day, guarded by a

gate of glass at the top

of the stairs. i walked

backwards through them,

and wonder how many

people have done the

same. i step into a world

of veils, covered in sugar-

water hoping to wear a

coat of dragonflies. your

words are etched in every

yellow brick that stands

in front of me as my ruby-

red shoes walk down

this road you paved for

me, wishing i could just

turn around and go home

to you. the birds flying

close to my shoulders

remind me of when i was

a baby, and my parents

bathed me in a bird bath.

but I never got to grow

up and fly away like my

childhood friends. there’s

a run-down church just

outside the garden. if i

squint, my eyes can paint

it. my mind rings with

ghost bells, recordings of

my long-lost selves who

once ran the clock tower

implanted in my imagination.

as i stare at the grass, i

remember that i like to

think of myself as a four-

leaf clover but i know

inside, i’m only three-

leafed hiding behind the

crowd. i’m looking at my

reflection in the pond but

i’m no Narcissus, i’d rather

ripple myself away. hello

my love, i’ll be waiting

here for you, until i

become sisters with the

statue dressed in moss.

—from 2022 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Anna Meister: “I like to write poetry because it allows me to share how I feel in a way I wouldn’t get to otherwise. Writing keeps me calm, and I like how I get to experiment with different words and formats.”

