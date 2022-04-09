“Feng Shui” by Tara Gorvine

Tara Gorvine

FENG SHUI

According to the laws of Feng Shui,

a bed positioned to face the door

is most inauspicious, being the same direction

one is placed upon dying—feet pointed at the exit

to ease the deceased on their journey.

For years I refrained from folding my hands

across my chest as I drifted off to sleep,

wary of that ride down the river,

Ophelia feet first, flowers caught in her hair.

Why invite trouble? I thought,

like an old Jewish woman who spits at demons

and calls her grandchildren ugly

lest the greedy spirit world

be tempted to take them away.

Her knuckles are raw from knocking on wood.

Hills of salt rise behind her.

These days I allow myself the pose

of eternal rest. But it takes practice

to ignore the iron stand hung with heavy coats

that waits like a stranger dressed in black

just outside my door.

—from Rattle #22, Winter 2004

__________

Tara Gorvine: “Even when my days are all very much alike—work, make dinner, pay the bills—if I write, then there’s always something new.”

