January 4, 2018

Hugh Fox

EDGES

She wants to keep walking, “Look at that maple,”

wind rising, as red as a coxcomb, like it’s bleeding

all over the ground, forest first, then the houses,

“I hate Sunday nights, weekends are so ‘us.’”

what I get for marrying a woman sixteen years

younger than myself, if I’d married Pat I’d be

out in California retired, walking on the beach,

seven days a week together facing the death of her

two (slightly older than her) sisters, waiting for the

Great Dark to descend on us both, instead of still

teaching, gong down to the hospital every day

with my wife for lunch, her invariably inviting

me into her office to see some particularly

interesting cancer slide. I call Marcella in

Portugal, six our time, eleven there,

“You ought to come over here for the winter,

pasamos o dia tudo na praia, we spent

the whole day at the beach,” or my wife’s

brother in Brazil asking us when we’re coming

to visit again, “Estamos commuito saudade,

we miss you a lot,” some migratory bird

blood in me wanting out now while the

snowman parts hold on and want to stay and freeze.

—from Rattle #15, Summer 2001

Tribute to the Underground Press

Hugh Fox: “As a 68-year-old transsexual who, instead of transsexualizing, got married three times and fathered six children, I am now trying to find publishers for my 30 novels, collected poetry, and books about my discovery that Mochica Indian pots from ancient Peru are all filled with Phoenician words, and that the hundreds of drawings on the pots all portray scenes from Hercules mythology.”