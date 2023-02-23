“Devotion” by Brianna Locke

__________

Brianna Locke

DEVOTION

Think about: the sun, climbing

through windows

into pearl-grey morning, gently

waking the body.

How light expands outward

from the horizon,

uncontained.

And the breeze, playing

with leaves, like fingers

through a beloved’s hair.

And the days. Remnants of

the hardest rolling over

to finally rest.

And the bright stillness

of everything,

your lungs fresh and wide

with every new breath.

Each beat of your heart,

inside of your ribs,

a small knocking,

the pulse

reminding the house

what keeps it warm.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

January 2023, Artist’s Choice

__________

Comment from the artist, Susan MacMurdy: “After reading and rereading the wonderful poems written in response to my collage, what finally helped me decide was imagining the poem and my collage hanging side by side on a wall where they could talk to one another. ‘Devotion’ seemed to expand and deepen the conversation started by my artwork. ‘Dream House, Later’ was one of several collages I completed during that first pandemic summer. I set up a summer studio at a friend’s house north of New York City. The simple building depicted in my collage was both my work and living space. And everything I needed. The lines: ‘And the days. Remnants of / the hardest rolling over / to finally rest’ recalled my use of cut-up calendars as a reminder of counting, losing track of, and somehow surviving those difficult days. Dreams were put on hold or deferred. Priorities shifted. The final lines sum up the hopeful image of heartbeats at the open door.”