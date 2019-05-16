Cambra Koczkur

DEAR SENATOR,

My first-grader pours his own cereal.

He stands on a stool so his elbows

have room to bend, but still needs help

from mom if the milk bottle’s full.

My girl, five, wiggles as I weave quatrains of

gold on yellow ribbon through her hair and

speak our rhyming poems into the mirror.

“You carry my love with you,” we say.

Every weekday morning is the same.

I write couplets, hand draw cartoons,

put the notes atop nutbutter sandwiches,

fill bags with cracker-schools of fish.

After drop off, I turn on the news

and pray my children’s school

won’t be the one today—beg God

to protect my kids from your inaction.

Four million dollars is power past my reach,

so I send poems into the world, then hope,

like dandelion seeds they will take root

wherever they may land. This is yours to keep.

—from Poets Respond

May 16, 2019

__________

Cambra Koczkur: “This poem is written in response to the STEM school shooting in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, last week and addressed to one of our current US senators who has taken $4 million from the NRA.”