September 30, 2020

Tina Schumann

DEAR MORNING COMMUTERS

How is it that you and I are alive

in the world together?

Same planet, same time, same day. Why

that same slant of sunlight

over the deli and dry cleaners, the #49 Express

traveling its same reliable route?

That mechanized leviathan; laborious, steel-heavy,

a belly full of stupor

and abandoned dreams.

Every morning it snakes

its articulated carriage up 10th Avenue

to Broadway, left on Boren and locals further south.

Even through the downpour, the untouchable sky

and the cars negotiating a small river

of rain, I see the distance

we must go.

The clean white shirt of it; our daily habits

that make a life, a confluence

of routine and resolution.

Thank you for your dedication, your steadfast

reliability; guy with gray cap and earbuds,

woman with brown-eyed child

and battered briefcase.

Your bravery

proceeds you.

I could not do it without you.

—from Rattle #68, Summer 2020

__________

Tina Schumann: “I love poetry as it never fails to tell me that I am alive and not simply existing. It makes me appear vivid to myself.” (web)