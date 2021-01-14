January 14, 2021

Tom C. Hunley

CRASHING

“Crashes are preventable. Accidents are not.”

—State Traffic School Instructor

During Hurricane Mo I eyed the sand

thinking I’d find sea shells and sand dollars there

once the sea stopped churning. Thinking I could

collect them for my daughter. Then I remembered

she was in the water and couldn’t swim.

That when I waded in after her, she pushed

me away, said she loved Hurricane Mo.

Then I remembered: Mo is her boyfriend.

Wanted by cops. Wanted by my daughter.

Then I realized I’d finally fallen asleep,

that this was a dream about my daughter

and her coked-out boyfriend. So I drove home.

It got so dark I couldn’t see. I felt a crash,

heard a siren.

Then I realized I was still

asleep, dreaming about my daughter,

about the creep who squeezes through

our doggy door to tiptoe into her room,

and about traffic school, which I had

to attend this morning because I ran a red light.

Writing this poem during traffic school, pretending

to take notes, I realize my wife and I

are the red lights our daughter cruises through,

that she’s still learning to navigate these roads,

that there’s a Mo at every intersection, gearing up

to hit on her, hit her head-on,

that poems are seashells carried to us by the tides,

that it takes more than waking up

to make a nightmare end.

—from Adjusting to the Lights

2020 Rattle Chapbook Prize Winner

__________

Tom C. Hunley: “I started writing poetry at age eighteen after reading ‘In the Desert’ by Stephen Crane. I have now devoted more than 30 years to a study of the delicious bitterness of my heart.” (web)