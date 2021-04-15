April 15, 2021

Julie Knight

COMING DOWN HARD

Pink tutu and pink tights

and me with my fat ass

all squeezed in tight like a pimple—

and those tap shoes

black and noisy, black and loud

loud enough to tap over my mother’s

you’ll-never-be-good-enough looks.

I banged those shoes down hard

on the kitchen floor

making crescent moons in the linoleum.

That Saturday comes and

I’ve got that tutu pulled on tight

and I’m up on that stage—

about a dozen second graders

up on that stage—

all of us on top of our own

round boxes painted like drums.

Everybody’s going right and I’m going left

and I don’t care.

All I ever wanted was those pink tights

pink leotard

that tutu pink with sequins

and those shoes—

black shiny leather with a strap

a gold buckle, and taps on the bottom—

like bullets in a loaded gun

nailed on to the heel and toe.

Me up on that stage smiling and going left

with my Mom and Dad in the front row.

I’m coming down hard

heel toe heel toe

keeping time by whispering

under my breath

bang bang you’re dead.

—from Rattle #1, 1995