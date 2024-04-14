2024 Rattle Chapbook Prize Winners

For the 2024 Rattle Chapbook Prize, we received over 2,000 entries, and many excellent manuscripts, but the series only allows for three winners, and we’ve chosen the following three. Each of the winning poets will receive $5,000, and their chapbooks will be distributed to all 8,000 of our subscribers, beginning with the Fall 2024 issue of Rattle. Per the guidelines, one of the winners is a poet who had not yet published a full-length book of poetry.



~ Fall 2024 ~

Sky Mall

Eric Kocher

Spartanburg, South Carolina

Eric Kocher teaches Environmental Studies at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where he lives with his wife and two children. Some of his poems have previously appeared in 32 Poems, A Public Space, Best New Poets, Boston Review, and Oversound.

~ Winter 2024 ~

In Which

Denise Duhamel

Hollywood, Florida

Denise Duhamel is the author of 13 chapbooks and 17 full-length poetry collections, the most recent of which is Second Story (University of Pittsburgh Press, 2021). Duhamel is a recipient of fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts. She is a distinguished professor in the MFA program at Florida International University.

~ Spring 2025 ~

no matter how it ends a bluebird’s song

Kat Lehmann

Guilford, Connecticut

Kat Lehmann is a The Haiku Foundation Touchstone Award-winning haiku poet based in New England, USA. Her work is included in the anthologies A New Resonance: Emerging Voices in English-Language Haiku, Haiku 2022, and Haiku 2023​, among others. Kat is co-founder and co-chief editor of Whiptail: Journal of the Single-Line Poem. (web)