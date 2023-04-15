2023 Rattle Chapbook Prize Winners

For the 2023 Rattle Chapbook Prize, we received over 2,000 entries, and many excellent manuscripts, but the series only allows for three winners, and we’ve chosen the following three. Each of the winning poets will receive $5,000, and their chapbooks will be distributed to all 8,000 of our subscribers, beginning with the Fall 2023 issue of Rattle. Per the guidelines, at least one of the winners had to be a poet who had not yet published a full-length book of poetry, and two of this year’s winners qualified.



~ Fall 2023 ~

At the Car Wash

Arthur Russell

Nutey, New Jersey

Arthur Russell lives in Nutley, New Jersey, where he practices law. He is the winner of Brooklyn Poets’ Poem of the Year for 2015 and the runner up for the same prize in 2021. He won second place in the Allen Ginsberg Poetry Award for 2021. As a director of the Red Wheelbarrow Poets of Rutherford, New Jersey, he co-leads the weekly workshop, co-directs the monthly reading series, and co-edits the annual journal.

~ Winter 2023 ~

Plucked

Miracle Thornton

Bennington, Vermont

Miracle Thornton is a writer from New Jersey. Her work has been appeared in or is forthcoming from Rattle, DREGINALD, Silent Auctions, UpNorth Lit, and elsewhere. She’s been recognized by the National YoungArts Foundation, Princeton University, among others. She currently studies Literature at Bennington College.

~ Spring 2023 ~

Cheap Motels of My Youth

George Bilgere

Cleveland, Ohio

George Bilgere is professor of English literature at John Carroll University in Cleveland, Ohio. He is the author of seven collections of poetry and has received grants and awards from the Fulbright Foundation, the Pushcart Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Witter Bynner Foundation through the Library of Congress, the May Swenson Poetry Award, the Society of Midland Authors award, and the Cleveland Arts Prize. He lives in Cleveland with his wife and two sons.