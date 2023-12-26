“Carpenter” by Rodney Waschka II

Rodney Waschka II

CARPENTER

We waited. We always

waited

for him to finish jobs.

No one was allowed to tell

specifically

what they wanted.

No measurements. No descriptions.

Just name it

desk chair shelves cabinet and

show the room. Then

wait.

But when it finally came

desk to write the perfect letter

chair to rest a lover

shelves to hold a life of books

cabinet to secrete the finest brandy

how we touched and touched. Fingers

gliding along surfaces. Palms cradling

corners. Forearms measuring strength.

Lumber brought back to life.

A month before he died

we said beds.

They appeared without wait. Amazed,

we asked.

We thought it a little joke

when he said:

I haven’t much time.

Now sleep:

at desks

on chairs

against shelves

our children in his new beds

and he in cabinet smooth arms of wood.

—from Rattle #9, Summer 1998

__________

Rodney Waschka II: “I work hard enough at my regular job of composing contemporary concert music that it’s not clear why I write—I certainly don’t need more art trouble. Maybe it’s because I was briefly a student of the fine poet and teacher Richard Sale.”

