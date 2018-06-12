June 12, 2018

Sonia Greenfield

CALL IF YOU NEED ME

I can’t claim to know why,

but for me it was circumstantial—

hormone dump after miscarriage

plus my only child’s diagnosis

had my drunk face lit by a screen

detailing ways to jettison this failure

of a body. And because I could not

believe in God, I harbored no notion

I would still get to see that child

as a man, so here I am. It was that

and the instinct for preservation,

instinct to stay, o please stay. Don’t

say these are dark days, they are

no worse than windows of a copy store

plastered with missing person’s posters

that Christmas after 9/11, no sadder

than thousands of Teddy Bears sent

to Newtown. I think too much

already about how each day leaches

a little magic and how my son

won’t watch a video of lava rolling

down a hill because he’s afraid

to see people die when yesterday

he knew it only as a slow pour of fire.

For him, I will always stay longer.

I will climb hand-over-hand this

failed body up the side of a hill,

or I will hang a bird feeder.

And when the wren with the red head

comes to feed, I will ask myself

red like what? then try to come up

with something better than blood.

—from Poets Respond

__________

Sonia Greenfield: “It’s always a shock to hear of someone’s suicide—in this case, Bourdain’s. We always want to know why, as if some sort of knowing would make sense of it; however, suicide is such a deeply personal choice, and most deeply personal choices can’t be made sense of even with the people we’re close to. I know many of us have thought of it, which makes Bourdain’s death feel a little more intimate.” (web)