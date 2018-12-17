December 17, 2018

Mike Good

C.W.P.

after Martín Espada

On his first day, at the Heinz-Kraft plant,

his boss leans over his shoulder,

to spell out C.W.P., which stands

for Continuous Wiener Production.

Outside of Columbia,

Missouri, the sun rises, bathing the plains

in bronze. Inspecting the factory,

taking notes, watching pink pulp strain

through steel grates,

he walks, white hard

hat jostling to the side. It won’t stand straight.

At the end of the line, entire

cartons of wieners fill pallet

after pallet, spitting three

centuries of hot dogs

on every hour. One man guides

the dogs’ tongues like a shepherd. Watching

this man, he feels the white-striped

collar beneath his smock

mingle with oil, brine,

and boiled shells. The contraption jams. He asks

the man to show him how

he will fix it, and together, they change

the sprocket of the trimming

machine. The man handing him the tools.

Cajoling the crescent

wrench, he thinks of hours under

his father’s car, though he is not his father

who doesn’t earn a salary,

who doesn’t have a bachelor’s degree,

who is looking for a job again,

who does not wear latex gloves

to meet protocol. The machine clicks

into place, and how it churns

for the perfection of wieners: inflating

cellulose casing with precision,

imposing order from

the fleshy chaos of animal hearts

and plastic parts, inching

down the line. Industrial rolling pins

rattling like chainmail, hammer

on metal, pregnant vats overturning mountains

of hot dogs. Amid the din of steam

and steel he recalls

the briefing, that Lay-offs

are coming. He will conduct performance

reviews, though he assumes

he is immune, watching boxes of chicken

intestines and cow products

grin into homogenous

batter. In one month, after firing

this man, himself gone too, he will drive

back to his wife

in their new Hyundai Santa Fe, backseat

still empty, gripping the leather steering wheel

with heavy hands that slip. Heavy

from what? Tears? Condiments?

Grease? Those fingers that once threshed

electric chords, that once spidered

across the fretboard. He tells

himself, it may only be a matter

of time, that the two of them may

only need to wait a while longer

for the things they had

planned upon. He consoles himself,

at last, with the odd recognition

of just how far he has come from home.

for Jonathan Good

—from Rattle #61, Fall 2018

__________

Mike Good: “Around the time I wrote the first draft of ‘C.W.P.,’ the theme of home—returning to it, longing for it, even escaping from it—seemed to be recurring in many of my poems. Many of us spend a great deal of time and energy trying to figure out where we belong, or trying to assess if where we are is where we want to be. Rightfully so. When I started this poem, I was still living in a cabin in southwestern Virginia. By then, I had been away from Pittsburgh, where I have spent most of my life, for nearly two years. Initially, I planned to extend my stay in Virginia, but soon found myself moving home. While it did not arrive for a long while, this was the first poem I was able to finish after I moved back into the city.” (web)