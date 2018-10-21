Katharine Harer

BRETT KAVANAUGH DOES THE DISHES

Brett’s hands are elbow deep in soapy water

washing the plates, one by one, attacking

the slime of egg yolk, coagulated bacon grease.

Brett rinses each plate but he can’t get them clean

he rubs his fingers back and forth

across their china faces but the filth

holds on. This isn’t Brett’s job, the dishes,

but he volunteered this Sunday morning

while his wife and daughters

sit at the breakfast table newspapers

spread open under their eyes.

They look at each other questioning.

This isn’t Brett’s job doing the dishes

but he made his tight-mouth face

and walked purposefully to the bright white

sink in the bright white kitchen. Brett runs the

hot water and squeezes bubbling soap on the sponge

and scrubs. His family watches from the other side

of the breakfast nook with its potted

plants and bright sunlight, its Sunday stillness.

Brett stacks each gleaming white china plate

in the dish drainer in a shining line.

He grunts and tackles the heavy skillet

a pool of white grease stuck to its dark bottom.

He scrubs and scrubs and scrubs and scrubs and scrubs.

—from Poets Respond

October 21, 2018

Katharine Harer: “This poem is in response to the ongoing news stories about the recent Senate hearings and the selection of Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court Justice.”