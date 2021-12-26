Emily Pickering

BREAKING POINT

Our tree fell yesterday when no one was home. Just

took one last breath and keeled down, pine shuddering

and glass baubles dropping with a hollow sigh

of defeat. I was out shopping with my sister, and

we passed a masked Santa Claus in the mall, children

banished to a forlorn chair adjacent to the lap they

longed to sit on. At first, it was easy to describe how

disease infiltrates a body, creeps below the radar like a wild

dog tracing fence lines. Even then, we spoke only about our

strength, because grief on an unfamiliar person bares

teeth like a scarlet letter. I remembered when we were all

butterflies; a brush of knuckles could rip wings. Too fragile

to embrace alive. Now, we are all fountains buried in heaps

of coins, people tossing fists of flashy wishes at each other

with a concerted jonesing for relief. How gently our heed slips

out of our hands, how gently a girl’s vigilance can be worn

down to the bone. The two-dimensional faces of distant relatives

and college friends grace our Christmas cards, typical reunions

cancelled while we assess the proper amount of fear, using an

eye-dropper to parse out the quota of griping over these particular

griefs. We will later give way to a collective desquamation, unveiling

former emotional recessions; I could swear even this summer’s

sunflowers opened late. Yes, our tree fell yesterday and we

swept the fallen ornaments into the trash—aren’t they all

replaceable, at the end of the day—and brushed out the branches

until they unfurled from a fist to an open palm.

—from Poets Respond

December 26, 2021

Emily Pickering: “For all those who have found their holidays affected—once again—by COVID-19.”

