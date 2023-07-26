“Box Ode” by Barbara Hamby

Barbara Hamby

BOX ODE

Sarah is bartending at Waterworks, a local tiki bar,

and tells us about the box a colleague has

with all the creepy notes men have slipped her,

and I think most women have a box like this,

and if you’re lucky it’s not your body, and I think

of what my own box might contain,

certainly the letter from the law professor’s wife,

the one she wrote when he asked me out,

and I said, “You’re married,” and he said, “We have

an open marriage,” and I thought, “Sure

you do,” so I said I’d have lunch with him

if his wife wrote me and said it was okay,

and I thought that would be the end of it, but he brought

the note to the restaurant where I worked,

and I went out with him, but it was so boring that even

he knew it was a stupid idea. How much

she must have wanted to get rid of him, and years later

I met her again at a dinner party with a new

husband, and she didn’t remember me, but I placed her

around three in the morning. My box

would have all the poems and drawings that men

had tried to ply me with, though most of them

were pretty romantic, but what is romance but a trick

on yourself, though a beautiful one,

a lot of work to keep going and worth it when you’re

deep in the tunnels of your body

which lead to your heart box with all its swelling

crescendos and arias of accordion classics

and your brain box full of Hamlet and refrigerator

warranties and your cunt box with its bongo

drums and traffic sirens, and I love to think of Whitman’s

box of notes for “Song of Myself,”

all the little pieces floating like birds over the open sea

of America before they were anything near

a typeset page or Pandora’s box, which only became

hers when she opened it to let loose the flies

of smallpox on an unsuspecting world, the locusts

of polio, the invisible bubonic future

that has just knocked on our door, everyone’s body a box

of cells wanting to break free of its suit of skin.

—from Rattle #80, Summer 2023

__________

Barbara Hamby: “I started writing odes about 25 years ago and have fallen in love with the form if you can call it that. The ode has been defined as a poem of praise, but I’ve found it to be much more complex. The praise is a starting point for a poet, a way to grapple with all the big questions we face as human beings—who am I? Why am here? Life is short, so what do I do with it? Keats used his nightingale to address these mysteries. Walt Whitman used himself. One of my big questions is what does it mean to be a woman and how do I navigate the land mines that women face. ‘Box Ode,’ especially, deals with this.” (web)

