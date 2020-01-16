January 16, 2020

Cecilia Woloch

BLINK

I was small and half-believed I could disappear

just by closing my eyes—no,

I wished for it fervently:

that my scarred hands, red with itch,

would become the hands of ghosts, of saints;

the dark oval of my face dissolve,

transparent as the air.

How does a child fit a body she hates?

How does a child learn to hate what she is?

At school I was wool-locks, chink-eyes, freak;

each slur spat—a twisted animal,

some trapped thing thrown back, maimed.

In church, the gravest of my sins

in the hushed confessional: this flesh

which, bead by bead, I prayed might be illumined, changed, erased.

Oh I would have died to be beautiful once

—Saint Cecilia, Saint Genevieve—

wrapped myself in the scratchy sheets

to be buried, and risen again;

to blink and vanish—look:

here’s how the world turns a girl on the wheel of herself,

what wasn’t murdered in me:

a face that stares out from the glass of its longed-for death,

alive, and loves what it sees.

—from Rattle #16, Winter 2001

Tribute to Boomer Girls

__________

Cecilia Woloch: “I’m a poet, writer, teacher, and traveler, based in Los Angeles but happiest living out of a suitcase. I’ve crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border on foot in the company of smugglers, been robbed by a Russian gang in Warsaw and rescued by off-duty police in Paris. I write poetry because I keep falling in love with language and prose because there are so many stories that haven’t been told. I can build a fire in a woodstove, bathe in a bucket, apply lipstick in a rearview mirror, cut my hair with a kitchen knife, drive a stick shift and pick a lock—these are skills I consider essential, along with good grammar and knowing how to fake it until you’ve learned the steps of the dance.” (web)