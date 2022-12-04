“Blank” by Andrew Posner

Andrew Posner

Blank sheets of white paper were a symbol of defiance over the weekend as Chinese protesters braved likely prosecution to openly oppose the government’s policy of zero tolerance for COVID and public dissent.

—Newsweek

I stare blankly at the page, wanting to fill

it with meaning. In Xinjiang, 7,000 miles

away, a morning sun, reflecting off the

glasses of early risers, the windshields

of commuters, is so bright as to redact

last night’s graffiti: Down with Xi. The

people, smiling the wry smile of the

long-aggrieved, hold up blank pages

and say nothing, while everywhere censors,

police, apparatchiks, always listening, watching,

fill page after page with names, addresses, offenses:

Zhāng Wěi disrespected the Party, Lǐ Nà seeks to

sabotage the social order. In Los Angeles, I am

busy besmirching the page, smearing it with ink

as though covering the purest snow in de-icing salt.

The snow melts down to mud. Poetry reduces to

a mush of guttural sounds, incomprehensible

to the moment. Heaving a sigh, I make a double

espresso, add a splash of cream and sugar, savor

each peaceful sip. Outside, a hawk, saying nothing,

carries off a rabbit in its talons. Is this the natural

order of things? For once I hear the tearing of flesh,

see the sky turn blood-red. No one will apprehend me

here, cup in hand, crumpled paper on the floor, blank

visage belying the seeds of treason. But were they to try,

which treason would I admit? And which would I deny?

—from Poets Respond

December 4, 2022

Andrew Posner: “I’m watching the ‘Blank-Paper Protests’ in China from the comfort of my home, wondering how I would react were I living under such an authoritarian regime. Then again, the authoritarian streak in America is ever-looming; so perhaps the question of my response to such circumstances is not so moot.”

