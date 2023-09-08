“Birth Name as Alternate Ending” by Carson Wolfe

Carson Wolfe

BIRTH NAME AS ALTERNATE ENDING

My mother named me Carmen after the opera.

More exotic than Sarah or Stacey,

the other white girls jealous of my Latin gift.

I’m not sure how old I was when I learned

Carmen was a prostitute, bewitching boys

in her flamenco dress, red as the apple Eve split

with her ungovernable mouth. But it all made sense

how Carmen’s gypsy ghost had followed me

from room to room singing habanera

since I was ten, when the first man made an epitaph

of my body. In high school, she gave blowjob

tips in the bathroom, carved the toilet stall

with our namesake. L’amour l’amour ,

she taught me to love, tossing her rose

to the boot of Don Jose, the same way I threw

my skin suit into the chair of a tortured tattooist,

for him to brand me a whore for looking anywhere

but the floor the year he claimed me his.

In Bizet’s ending, Carmen tries to leave Don,

so he stabs her in the stomach and she bleeds out

to the song of him pleading her name.

In Muscato’s ending, Carmen kills Don

in self-defense, infuriating an audience

who came to applaud the death of a woman

on stage. But why? Since you started reading this poem,

another has been killed in her own home.

In my ending, I sew up the thigh split in her red dress,

a red flag to the first time I clung to porcelain, retching

between sobs for daring to check my phone. I unpick bone

from a corset borrowed from her wardrobe without asking,

line up the fragments, shape a fossil of a woman

with my face on. In my ending, I shave her hair so short,

the only thing left to twirl, her middle finger— fuck you .

In my ending, I bind her tits, asphyxiate ribs.

I turn that bitch blue. In my ending, I unglue

letters M and E from the curse of her name.

Sign, S , O . Carson. In my ending,

I kill her myself.

—from Rattle #80, Summer 2023

Carson Wolfe: “Growing up Carmen in the north of England was unusual. On my mother’s mantel, a figurine of my namesake seduced the room, her dress pulled high up her ceramic thigh, a shrine to hyper-feminine sexuality and power. In Los Angeles, I’d travelled far enough to admire this power from a place that no longer housed me; when I saw a road sign that said Carson, exit here, I did.” (web)

