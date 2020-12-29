December 29, 2020

Ekphrastic Challenge, November 2020: Editor’s Choice

Image: “Leaping Crane” by Kim Sosin. “Birdwoman” was written by L.T. Pelle for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, November 2020, and selected as the Editor’s Choice.

L.T. Pelle

BIRDWOMAN

I hurried myself into this new life like it was a bullet

train that could leave without me. Violent. The steel

wool of an inner child’s drawing

of a rain gray cloud come to life

to tear the rest

of your T.V. dinner off your plate.

Turns out everything I imagined we could be

is not enough to scrub who we are

from the second stomach of my chest.

Turns out you really can’t change people

and now every romantic comedy is sighing

its Splenda-ed happy ending in my wake.

Some days I wash the windows so you will see

how clear the outside of our home has become

while it waits for me. Fold

your socks so that it always

looks like one is eating the other. Leave

the white shell shards in your eggs

so you won’t ever forget how much had to break

inside me to become

the kind of girl

that would fear you enough

to always make you breakfast. I am no cook.

I am just a bird married to a bird

thinking that is enough to stop this sad,

splendid sky

from falling us

out of this godless blue.

It is the anniversary of the day

I stopped talking

about going back to school.

Started learning how to love

trying

to make you love me

and the daughters trapped

in all the pickles jars I was too weak

to open on my own.

How green this drowning has become.

How navy the nights

you came in

and I pretended to be asleep.

I was

knocking on the doors

of every pink dream and begging

them not to see me as a wolf.

The arguments

about traffic

and date night

and sex and bedtimes

and my family

and your family

and our family

and the chores

and the chore of discussing the chores

and the chore of keeping quiet over keeping clean

all fragranced in my hands like the discarded pith of an orange.

The delicate palmistry of a future

we to-do listed into a past

that would become the fight most travelled by.

The days that got us here

equal parts dull

and deli meated

and holy.

Memories such martyrs

for sacrificing themselves into a wide

and out of focus sea.

If forgetting is the only thing that can save us

then I will tear up every love poem I ever wrote to you.

The stanzas made out of Christmas cards

and sitcom laugh tracks.

A sliced,

but smiling soundtrack

to distort the silence.

See how my happiness backgrounds for you?

See how we are becoming those warnings about wildlife

with bottlecaps cupped

in their bellies?

How little

difference there is,

to a woman in love,

between danger and hope?

Those kisses that glitter like litter

does long after it’s been digested.

The silent photograph

our first daughter took of us

fighting at the family picnic.

The one that I framed

and then hid

so that the birdwoman inside it

could never get out.

In it, I am screaming,

screaming

at you.

My mouth opened so wide

that if she hadn’t been there,

if she hadn’t taken it,

I would have displayed it

on the mantelpiece

and told everyone

I was singing.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

November 2020, Editor’s Choice

Comment from the editor, Timothy Green: “From the first line break, this poem is engaging—like a bullet train not a bullet. It grabs me, and for three pages never lets go, with as many twists and turns along the way as the first lines promise, traveling farther from the original image than seems possible. It’s a bit of a cliché to call a poem a journey, but this one truly is, and there’s something honest and intimate to find once we reach its powerful destination.”