December 30, 2020

David Mason

LONG HAUL

In airports everywhere I see

people I think I know.

Someone I used to be married to,

someone who’s dead now.

That one I wrote about,

and blush at what I said.

That one I met at a conference—

no, he too is dead.

I had a friend who looked like that

when we were twenty.

If I spoke to him I’m sure

he’d tell me plenty.

Another looks at me as if

I’m a familiar ghost

then turns away, discarding me

among the rest.

And when we fly, the earth below

and all identities

are cloud or glimpses of the sea

or blazing cities

in the dark, our wing a blinking eye

until the clock unwinds

the dream, until the dream unbinds

all that is passing by.

—from Rattle #69, Fall 2020

__________

David Mason: “Momentous events occasioned these poems. I am retiring from teaching after 30 years, and I am immigrating to Australia, specifically my wife’s home island, Tasmania. The journeys involved are retrospective, involved with summing up and moving on. In both of these poems, identity dissolves, as if change itself were rubbing away old delusions. Or so it seems.”