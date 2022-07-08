“Bad Friday” by Kristina Erny

Kristina Erny

BAD FRIDAY

I put on my good

lipstick in preparation

to mourn,

and outside

three redbuds pink out

like Magdalenes

holding cherry margaritas,

each cup full

of blossom rimmed

with salt sun.

The Kid Bible

doesn’t show

any blood.

And when my daughter

asks about the crown

of thorns, I tell her

the truth

complete

with whips, nails,

long drips of bright

blood.

I make her cry, thinking

about Baby Jesus

nailed at right angles,

pierced in the side,

the shape his baby

body made, dangling

there.

“No,” I say, “he wasn’t a baby.

He’d grown up to do this.”

“But why’d they have to nail him,”

she says, “it would hurt.”

Her eyes grow glossy, her lips fall, pinch.

“Because they wanted to kill him like a criminal,

and this is how criminals were killed back then.”

“But it’s not fair,

he didn’t do anything wrong,

didn’t they know

that he was good?”

Her brows push together,

begin clenching

and unclenching their fists.

“I know, baby,

that’s the point.”

Feeling good, my head nods,

I’m doing good, she’s getting it.

“When’s Bad Friday,” she says.

After a pause,

the tree behind her

shakes, spills its cocktail

across the lawn.

Suddenly, she reaches out

and clasps my cheeks

with both her palms,

kisses me hard

on the mouth.

Then she rubs her index finger

slowly across her bottom lip,

looks down, smiling,

and she shows me,

it’s red.

—from Rattle #76, Summer 2022

__________

Kristina Erny: “I am a third-culture kid: i.e. a (white) American girl who was raised outside of America by parents who are also third-culture. This early displacement, and the displacement of my parents as young children, has informed and distorted my sense of identity in relationship to my ‘nation’ or ‘tribe,’ and our life as expatriates has given me a sense of alienness which informs all of my writing. These alien eyes and voices have gifted me a different way to inhabit and understand my experiences as a mother of young children, and also as another moving through time and space.” (web)

12 SHARES Facebook Twitter