“Augury” by Jennifer Griffith

Jennifer Griffith

AUGURY

I’d been bleeding for a year when we unsexed the frog.

Cold and pungent from formaldehyde, it lay with limbs

splayed and pinned to the tray. The science teacher

lectured about the arrangement of a frog’s organs, how

similar they are to ours, that dissection helps us learn

the way our bodies work too. We’d been studying

frogs for days; my lab partner and I were sick of them,

so, we relieved ours of its reproductive parts, flicked

them out the window, chipped pink nails launching

tiny gray entrails to the snowy pavement outside

the decaying junior high that looked like a penitentiary.

Inside, biology was wild; boys dumped bottles of fox lure

in the radiators, stole a Fiesta Barbie from the Spanish

lab, denuded her and hung her from the cafeteria blinds.

Someone in homeroom had a crush on me, but he smelled

like cigarettes and dirty socks, was in the slow courses,

and went around with sticky streaks of pot resin down

the legs of his jeans. It’s called “amplexus” when a male

amphibian wraps himself around the female and releases

his sperm on the tapioca pearls of her eggs. In French class,

our teacher smeared crimson lipstick on her mouth like a wound.

She came to school sick most days and taught us the language

of the body: maux de gorge, maux d’estomac, la jambe blessée ,

Or, like a certain frog, malade dans les trompes de Fallope,

malade dans les ovaires . In the third-floor bathroom, I watched

a tall, blonde eighth grader pound an anxious, primitive

rhythm on the broken Kotex machine. A scarlet Rorschach

bloomed across the ass of her white pants, the red blot shaped

like West Virginia, or maybe a human heart, la coeur .

When tadpoles turn into frogs, their external gills move

inward and evolve into lungs. In water, frogs breathe

through their skins, but they cannot feel love. My own body

had become a violin; some days I thought if I drew a bow

across myself, I could cry a concerto. During study hall,

the boy behind me arranged my long hair in a pile on his desk,

lay his head down in it and slept. I listened to the soft

sounds of his breath while I did algebra problems—oxygen,

nitrogen, variables, and equations mingling in the air.

—from Rattle #78, Winter 2022

Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

__________

Jennifer Griffith: “I began writing poetry when I was a child and have always been fascinated by why we remember some things in our lives and totally forget others. ‘Augury’ came from my exploring various moments I recall from middle school, and, through writing the poem, I discovered that those seemingly random memories, whose commonalities appeared to be only time and proximity to one another, were actually topically and symbolically analogous and revealed a body rather than just an assortment of parts. So I guess you could say I write poetry to galvanize fragments into flesh.” (web)

