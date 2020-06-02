Rayon Lennon

ANY LIGHT

A low sound

Missiles towards me

But doesn’t rip

My head off. I turn, jump

And shout like a castaway

Hailing a rare ship.

Apparently another golfer

On the breast of a hill

Had lost sight

Of me out in the heart

Of the pine-framed

Valley fairway.

He doesn’t blast

Another one. I wait

For him, watching wind

Smack leaves. I regard

Him, a white 20-

Something-year-old sporting

An otherworldly smirk

And a gray golf bag full

Of mirror-clean

Clubs. I stand back

To ward off possible

Killer Covid.

He drinks

Poland water, this kid,

And says he only saw

Me after he launched

His murderous shot. I look

At his yellow ball half-

Buried in the bunker

Growing old with new

Twilight. I’m in Sunday

Tiger red, I point out.

“That’s a color

Anyone would recognize

In any light.” He backs up

And concedes he saw me

After all. But hadn’t believed

His strength could reach

Me. “Believe it,” I tell him.

And wish him health, this kid

Who might grow up to be

A judge or a cop. The wind kicks

The flagstick. I hit my ball

To 7 feet. I kneel to read

The left-to-right putt. I stay down

A while, looking up

Into the empty bowl

Of sky, thinking

About that officer

In Minnesota who knelt

This way like a twisted

Prayer, on a black

Man’s neck until

Death entered

And consumed him

Even as he pled for more

Life. I rise. Light

Bloodies the trees.

I hit the putt and it swerves

And dies on the lip.

—from Poets Respond

June 2, 2020

Rayon Lennon: “In golf, the ultimate sin is to hit a shot while another player—playing a hole ahead—is close enough to be hit by the ball. This happened to me this week; I was struck by how cavalier the offending player seemed to be about the incident as though he had hit the shot in my direction because I were invisible to him. And so when I knelt to read the putt, it brought up prayer and George Floyd’s cruel death by a policeman’s knee.” (web)