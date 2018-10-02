October 2, 2018

Danielle DeTiberus

AN INCOMPLETE LIST OF LAST-MINUTE ALLEGATIONS

This is a smear, plain and simple. I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth, and defending my good name—and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building—against these last-minute allegations.

—Brett Kavanaugh



She swore before God that she hid

because she was naked and the angel

in the shape of a snake had tricked her.

She presented an affidavit proving that

when one is knowledgeless, one believes

all sorts of things. The fruit was ripe

and she was hungry after all. But the Lord

said he wanted her to be naked without

knowing she was naked. The snake

would never be at fault. For snakes

will be snakes and everyone knows a snake

can’t help but slither. And just what

was she doing strutting around

the garden—naked, inviting serpents

to talk talk talk and take take take.

Because rape doesn’t always mean

rape, and who’s to say really. No

eyewitnesses, no probable cause.

Even memory betrayed her, hazy

with drink and youth. Like the women

from Sabines who said they were

charmed by the city anyhow. Caught

on the battlefield between husband

and father, what else to do but offer up

their bodies in the name of peace. Later,

in the kitchen, preparing parsnips and boiled

wheat, some tried to name what happened

on the long road to Rome. But who

would listen to a woman speak of such

private wrongs? No charges were filed,

they’d say. After all these years,

they say. Testimony against a soldier

a swan a brother a bull a father a god.

Outcomes include but are not limited to

her becoming a slut a gorgon a wife a tree

a joke. She was his wife his friend

his patient his student his property his

his—and just who did she think she was.

She knew because her mother told her.

So she let her words metal in her mouth,

taste of bitten tongue. She knew

because she saw who they burned,

never could cook pork again without

remembering. Taught her daughters how

to scatter memory like smoke. She knew

because she saw what happened when

her neighbor burned the steak and how

the others pretended not to see. How easy

it’d be if only she could train herself

to unsee, to unbruise like a miracle

fruit. She waited because she was

told to and she was told to do

as she’s told. Days taught her that.

Nights, too. She waited so long time became

a page absent of her. No proof or trace.

So long that when she spoke, her voice

seemed to stain all that white

space. A smear of oil against flesh.

At the last minute—an anointing

to ward off demons, though her faith

had almost run out. She’d already tried

everything else and had nothing left

to lose. At the last minute she spoke

and her word was the beginning/enough.

—from Poets Respond

October 2, 2018

__________

Danielle DeTiberus: “The title for this poem was inspired by Brett Kavanaugh’s official statement, issued by the White House, in response to the allegations brought forth by Christine Blasey Ford.” (web)