“All Bodies” by Darius Atefat-Peckham

Darius Atefat-Peckham

ALL BODIES

As in every language,

there are different words

for all bodies

of water. Somehow

it still surprises me

how many. Like the goldfish

who died one after

another in the days leading up

to Nowruz , the New Year

whispering

at their budding

lips. There are rules:

I don’t know them yet.

From what I can tell,

rood-khaneh is House

of River. The Ocean

encompasses

The Seas. You will find

fountains and springs

in any suburban

yard, children’s hands

submerged within them.

And you can become

imprisoned in any

window you see

through. Once

kayaking, my small

boat flips over

in the rapids. I become

like a fish, betrayed

by my own opened

mouth. For fourteen days

I drown in my

great-grandma’s kitchen,

and the sabzeh grows

backwards into

itself. The rings

of my scales sound

outwards. My belly

splitting open

the surface. I pretend-

die like this, watching

the people twirl together

like water-bugs, some heaven

above me. A young boy

wades over to watch

me, from the other side

of the glass, eating

myself to death.

—from Rattle #77, Fall 2022

__________

Darius Atefat-Peckham: “In my poem ‘All Bodies,’ I was interested in exploring the acquisition of knowledge as a way of attempting to know a place—the beauty and pitfalls of this method. Learning about the history, language, and culture of Iran has been one form of transport for me as I yearn to go there physically, but can also feel, at times, like an imprisonment of sorts: of the body, the spirit, the mind. I guess I wonder if there can exist something about connection that is beyond the physical. Can we connect in the breathing, the drowning, the looking? I think we can and many of my most recent poems are attempts to do so.”

12 SHARES Facebook Twitter