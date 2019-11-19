November 19, 2019

Adrie Kusserow

AFTER HIS DEATH, THE DALAI LAMA LOOKS DOWN ON A YOGA CLASS

Perhaps because of the altitude,

since dying, he cannot sleep,

so all night he watches planet earth,

limping round the orbit like a disheveled bride,

ozone clinging like an ill-fitted wig,

dragging its bumpy train of Chinese plastics,

the refugees pushed up like rice to the sides of borders,

the swarms, the migrations pulsing north,

the bodies floating in flood after flood,

the hissing and praying, humming and tingling,

as minuscule embers of the internet glow.

In America, millions of dilated pupils absorb Kardashians,

as Mexican children huddle in an ICE cage.

Across the country crops are burning,

humans are snapping like little tyrants.

Televisions squawk their bright lights,

hawking shiny arguments. In suburbs,

pale teenage boys float like moons

in the blue fluid of their screens.

It was enough to make him turn away

to tinker with another broken watch,

until he heard the sound of OM, belted out,

at first like a bomb,

bulbous and confident,

then finally more humble,

becoming a whisper, wafer thin.

All across America, yogis

were rising and folding, sun salutating

and diving, each woman’s body punctual

and alluring, like the necks of black swans,

except for the dreadlocks poking

like tarantulas from their crowns.

That yoga had morphed as it moved West,

he did not mind,

that it was nothing like India

where the stern yogi barks out asanas

as if bored,

no props, no blocks,

no choices, no options, no

accommodations for special feelings

for unique practices.

Thanks to skillful means,

the dharma had gained footing

through the guise of Lululemon,

a spiritual materialism

held in place by capitalist claws

that sharpen on the soft backs of others.

But this would change in time.

Still they had a ways to go,

their moans and sighs

so long and overdrawn, so self-indulgent,

poses birthing long laborious vowels

announcing the depths of their stress.

The countless choices of poses given,

riddled with you decide, it’s up to you,

their warrior pose a bit too righteous,

their Namastes, cute curtsies,

denying the rapes of cultural

appropriation, Ujjayi breathing

more like steamboats

than the vastness of ocean,

savasanas like limp islands

each psyche shipwrecked by its own uniqueness.

Yes, yes, he nodded, a mantra slipping

through his breath, a harmless habit of his,

a Buddhist Tourettes.

They had yet to embody the yoke of yoga,

their senses still reporting

a solid body in time and space,

instead of the magic of northern lights,

flowing organisms

steered by millions of years of intelligence

devoted to constant change.

He chuckled again with delight,

in one year 98 percent of their atoms

would exchange for new ones,

exhaling not stress, not rage, but the universe,

(hydrogen, carbon, nitrogen

that just an instant before

was locked in solid matter),

their stomach, liver,

heart, lungs and brain

vanishing into thin air.

He could go on and on with his concatenations,

instead he adjusted his seat,

straightened his spine, worked his prayer beads,

reminding himself to be patient,

to watch his thoughts rise and fall like meteorites

across his mind, fireballs aglow with a feisty energy

that eventually fizzled and withered.

And when they did, quietly, gently,

he returned to his breath

and once more released the universe from its cage.

—from Poets Respond

November 19, 2019

Adrie Kusserow: “I read this article and watched its coverage on the New York Times ‘The Weekly’ about the blurry lines in yoga between sexual misconduct and proper adjustments during a pose and was reminded of how much yoga has morphed since coming West. Yoga has now entered the MeToo movement in America. And while my poem does not address this current issue in yoga, my imagination did lead me to reflect on what the Dalai Lama would think of yoga if he looked down on it from the cosmos after his death.”