Brendan Constantine

A TOUR DE FORCE

I got a book and can’t

make myself read it, even

though my lover swears

it’s good, even though

the cover says we might

all beautifully belong

somewhere. Imagine if

everything you saw was

printed inside your skull

where people could see it

after you died. When

you do a lot of cocaine

it feels like that’s true, like

the gallery is struggling

to stay open because pipes

keep breaking and the floor

is always wet. That’s what

I remember, anyway. It’s

been a while since I had

enough money to be that

beautiful and echoing.

Of course, you can’t find

anything in my head that looks

like a sunset or a toy horse,

it’s all just goo in there,

that’s what memories become,

dark water and milk. You

could no more read it back

than you could drink the ink

from a novel and know

who loved who.

—from Rattle #73, Fall 2021

__________

Brendan Constantine: “I don’t have a single approach to poetry. That is, whether the thing I’m making is a poem isn’t even on my mind. I’m just writing, and the longer I do, chances are I’ll discover what is on my mind. Sometimes it feels like walking against water, each word difficult and liable to fall away. Other times, it can feel like the poem already exists and I’m merely ‘negotiating’ with it, to see how it would like to be born. This piece is in the ‘where the hell did that come from’ category. It seemed just to appear at the end of my pen. My third book was like that; the speakers just barged in at odd hours and said, ‘Take this down …’ In this case, I almost felt goaded. What I wrote made me uncomfortable and my discomfort became my guide. I hope this doesn’t sound ‘too’ crazy. Just the usual amount.” (web)

52 SHARES Facebook Twitter