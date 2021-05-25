Michael Mark

A DAILY PRACTICE

After I write Temporary on each sticky note

and press them onto socks, silverware, bills,

my hair, I put one on each maple tree in the yard,

and notice I don’t think of them as eternal

as much. All it takes is a single written word

on red, yellow, green tags to remind me

the car isn’t mine. The house isn’t mine. Snow,

money, flowers do that just being themselves

but I stick one on fear and another on hate,

pushing with all my weight so they stay. Dogs

are born with the knowledge, so no need. But

old people, even shrinking in hospice beds, yes.

Somehow they transform Temporary into Still Here.

Babies are so hard, I almost can’t. When the pad

is empty, I wait for the glue to lose its grip and fight

the urge to blow or peel them off. Sometimes a wind

comes. And I stumble around, trying to catch them.

—from Poets Respond

May 25, 2021

__________

Michael Mark: “The inventor of the Post-It past away last week. This invention, that I rely on to this day, is based on a weak glue, so you can peel the note on and off without leaving a history, and a weak memory so we don’t have to remember, just jot it on the pad. What a strong combination of human insight and practicality. It’s darn spiritual.” (web)