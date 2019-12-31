December 31, 2019

Ekphrastic Challenge, November 2019: Editor’s Choice

Image: “Dog Walking” by Alice Pettway. “A Caricature” was written by Bola Opaleke for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, November 2019, and selected as the Editor’s Choice.

[download: PDF / JPG]

__________

Bola Opaleke

A CARICATURE

Where I came from,

the street is another religion

& my feet know

all its worship songs

by heart. It effuses a silence that arouses

the slumbering houses;

make me watch their breasts as they rise

& fall. My moment

of peace & tranquility is

when I can look the most human

behind the chromatic harmony

of car honks. Am I not a common sight, marveled

at colors; yellow grass, green trees,

red flowers? I know whatever is not black

or white begs another name. & before I got pollinated

inside this religion, I developed a new body

which blinks only once a day like the streetlamp

of a graveyard. Surrounded

by shadows, I am not as lonely as people

think. I have a skeleton dog lost to the street as I.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

November 2019, Editor’s Choice

__________

Comment from the editor, Timothy Green: “The power of this poem lives within the title that undercuts it. As I read, I get lost in this idea of the street as a religion. I’m lulled by the blinking streetlamp in a graveyard and forget that what I’m lulled by is only a caricature—and that was always the tension within the photograph: that interplay between the scene and our interpretation of it. This is a poem with several layers of meaning, about the scene, about ourselves as viewers, and about the power of narrative to cloud our thinking.”