February 15, 2017

Kien Lam

LINSANITY

Part of me is always

ten years old and too small,

puberty-slow and too poor

to be wasting time on games,

so when Lin sinks the winner

in Toronto and the large Asian crowd

goes wild like they’ve never

seen an Asian man be the guy,

like they’ve never seen a caricature

tear a hole in the movie screen

and crawl out, the way cartoons

used to dig through the center

of the Earth and find themselves

in an imagined version of China—

when the shot falls, for just

a moment I see my face

on the screen, the counter

restarted from three

and I set my feet

until two where I pump

my arm up, ninety degrees

the way I was taught

and I ready myself

to jump on one

where I will release

the ball at the very

point I am farthest away

from the Earth, where

for just a moment,

it might seem

like the thick iron

ball anchored

in this planet’s heart

will untether me

from its chain,

where for once,

it will feel

like there isn’t

anything

above me I’m not

supposed to touch.

—from Rattle #54, Winter 2016

Kien Lam: “When the whole Linsanity thing was happening, people were quick to call him overrated. Some pundits hated him. Even his team supposedly didn’t like his newfound stardom. And my white friends wanted the hype to go away. I wanted them to go away. Goddamn if I can’t watch an Asian dude ball out at my favorite sport—the major sport that most prominently features the faces of its stars. It doesn’t hide its people of color like football. It’s not steeped in the same kind of white history as baseball. How cool is that? And how important? I hope @JLin7 tears it up in Brooklyn this year.” (website)