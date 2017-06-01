June 1, 2017

Barry Ballard

COMPLICATIONS AT BIRTH

She was as timid as a blue heron’s

shadow standing at the edge of silent

waters, looking out over its sickened

mirror of emptiness. And the offense

of her child’s deformity left us shattered

to tears, where her trembling hand kept reaching

for answers in mine (as if this backward

stare could close and keep her mind from weakening).

And, in that moment, her best ideas

of “love” and “motherhood” were already

deteriorating, splitting like the sun-dried

timber we leaned against, opening her

pain to scenes that should have flown away, thoughts

afraid to be there in the smear of open sky.

—from Rattle #19, Summer 2003

__________

Barry Ballard: “Like everyone, I reach for answers in someone else’s hand. My poetry is an expression of that reaching—maybe for God, maybe for my own identity, maybe for something that can stop the speeding confusion and reclaim that wonderful thing called meaning. And sometimes it goes even deeper—when someone reaches for me.”